OPP says 23 charged in 8-month investigation into illegal weapons, drugs

Ontario Provincial Police have charged 23 people after an eight-month investigation into the trafficking of illegal firearms and drugs in the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe areas.

Police said they seized 14 handguns, six long guns, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 30 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin, 66 fentanyl tablets and $85,000 in cash.

Police said the guns have been seen on Toronto streets.

"Trafficking in illegal firearms and firearms-related violence continue to threaten public safety in communities across Ontario," OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum said Tuesday in a news release.

"By taking down a criminal operation of this magnitude, we've prevented illegal guns from killing even more people in communities throughout the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe areas."

The 23 accused face a total of 156 charges. Two of the accused are believed to have manufactured and trafficked more than 120 handguns.

Police said they seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 30 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin, 66 fentanyl tablets and $85,000 in cash as part of the investigation. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Officers also seized four silencers, grenades, a stun gun, body armour, four vehicles and a residential property.

OPP said the investigation, dubbed Project Renner, began in April 2018 as a probe into an organized crime group that had allegedly been producing restricted and untraceable firearms using unregulated parts.

According to the OPP, the group manufactured illegal guns to be distributed to "multiple criminal cells" in Ontario.

Several police forces took part in the investigation, including the Durham, Peel, Halton, Hamilton and Niagara regional police.

The six long guns seized include a machine gun and assault rifle.