OPP identify man found dead in Caledon, treating case as homicide
OPP identify man found dead in Caledon, treating case as homicide

Ontario Provincial Police say a sudden death in Caledon last week has now been confirmed to be a homicide.

54-year-old Giuseppe Antonio Colavita of Toronto was found dead on July 31

CBC News ·
Police were called to a residential property on Humber Station Road on the morning July 31st, where a man was found dead. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Police were called to a residential property on Humber Station Road on the morning July 31st, where a man was found dead.

On Sunday, the OPP identified the man as 54-year-old Giuseppe Antonio Colavita of Toronto.

Police say they are not providing any further details on the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-844-677-9400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

