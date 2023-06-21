At least 1 dead after massive fire and 3-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering

At least one person is dead after a massive fire that followed a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering on Tuesday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision of three vehicles, two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle, and ensuing fire happened on the highway near Brock Road shortly before 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

As of 1.30 a.m., the highway was closed in both directions as crews fought the fire. Police said morning travel will be affected.

"There was a reported massive fire, collision with explosions reported," Schmidt said.

One transport truck continued to burn as of 1:00 a.m. ET and crews have been unable to reach it. The other vehicles were consumed by fire and those fires were extinguished.

Delays and damage

"There may be more injuries to report once that fire is knocked down and we are able to assess the situation," Schmidt said.

There were heavy delays on the highway for several kilometres, he added, and the fire has done damage to the Brock Road overpass.

Police said they have closed Highway 401 westbound at Westney Road and eastbound at Whites Road as they investigate the crash.

Schmidt said he expects the investigation will continue into Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Schmidt said: "We've got major problems happening right now. You can see the flames still burning from a tanker truck that started over an hour ago. All traffic is being shut down and forced off at Brock Road here on the eastbound side. No traffic is getting by on the westbound side," he said.

Durham Regional Police are urging residents in Pickering near the area of the fire to keep their doors and windows closed.

Police said they are looking to speak to the occupants of a red Chevy Volt who were involved in the collision on the 401.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

