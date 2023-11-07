Man, 26, dies in hospital after vehicle hits bridge overpass

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital after a vehicle hit a bridge overpass in Toronto on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened at Highway 404 and Finch Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 8:10 p.m.

The OPP said in a tweet that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was heading northbound when the crash occurred..

Next of kin have been notified.

Roads were closed on Monday night as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed anything is urged to call the OPP.

