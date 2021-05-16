Driver dead in 3-vehicle crash in Caledon

A driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon on Sunday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash happened on Highway 10 near Charleston Side Road before 4 p.m.

One of the three drivers died of injuries suffered in the crash.

OPP said the investigation is ongoing. Debris was strewn over a large area of the highway.

Officers have closed Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Highway 9 as they investigate the crash.