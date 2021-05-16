Driver dead in 3-vehicle crash in Caledon
OPP have closed Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Highway 9
A driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon on Sunday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The crash happened on Highway 10 near Charleston Side Road before 4 p.m.
One of the three drivers died of injuries suffered in the crash.
OPP said the investigation is ongoing. Debris was strewn over a large area of the highway.
Officers have closed Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Highway 9 as they investigate the crash.
⚠️UPDATE⚠️Three vehicles were involved in the collision. Unfortunately, one of the drivers succumbed to the injuries sustained as a result. The investigation is ongoing. Please call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaledonOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaledonOPP</a> at 1-888-310-1122 if you witnessed the collision or have dash camera footage. ^in <a href="https://t.co/NeGoTMsqBU">pic.twitter.com/NeGoTMsqBU</a>—@OPP_CR