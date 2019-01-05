OPP investigating fatal crash east of Orillia
Highway 12 closed between Sideroad 15 and Concession Road 8 in Ramara Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash east of Orillia, Ont. that has led to the closure of a stretch of Highway 12.
The crash occurred north of the rural community of Brechin around 3 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Folz, spokesperson for OPP.
Highway 12, between Sideroad 15 and Concession Road 8 in the township of Ramara, is closed as officers investigate.
OPP said in a tweet that it is not known when the highway will reopen.
No other details were released about the crash.
