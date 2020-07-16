OPP investigating fatal collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road on Wednesday evening.

A commercial vehicle has struck and killed a person in the 401's eastbound collector lanes approaching Weston Road, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division.

Schmidt said the person may have been a pedestrian.

Eastbound collector lanes between Islington Avenue and Weston Road are blocked as officers reconstruct the collision. Officers are on the scene.

Schmidt said the express lanes are still open in the area while the westbound lanes are unaffected.

"I don't know the circumstances of this incident, but it is a confirmed fatality," Schmidt said.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.