Driver dead after 2-vehicle collision in Caledon

One driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Caledon.

Emergency crews responded to the collision shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Mayfield Road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X.

One driver was pronounced dead on scene, while the other was transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police say Mayfield Road is currently closed between Creditview Road and Mississauga Road as they investigative.