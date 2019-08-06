Driver dies in hospital after car hit bus on Highway 401 last weekend

A 29-year-old driver whose car hit a bus on Highway 401 on the weekend has died of injuries sustained in the crash, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The driver has been identified as Marcus McLean of Scarborough. He died on Tuesday morning in hospital surrounded by his family.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's highway safety division, said the crash occurred in the westbound express lanes near Port Union Road early Sunday.

According to Schmidt, McLean's vehicle hit the back of an unoccupied motor coach, then crashed into the centre guardrail before the vehicle caught fire.

McLean was extricated from the car before it burst into flames. He was then airlifted to hospital suffering from critical injuries.

"Unfortunately, the driver of that car has passed in hospital," Schmidt said on Tuesday.

A car hit the back of this unoccupied motor coach on the weekend before smashing into the centre guardrail and catching fire. (OPP/Twitter)

Schmidt said high speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash but the cause is still under investigation. Investigators believe McLean was not wearing a seatbelt, he added.

On Sunday, as police were closing down the highway to allow officers to investigate the crash, the driver of another vehicle drove through road pylons, almost hitting firefighters.

That driver, 29, also of Scarborough, was arrested after being Tasered and faces a slew of charges, including impaired driving.