OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair fired by Ford government

The Ford government has fired Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner Brad Blair.

Blair has been a fierce critic of the Progressive Conservatives' appointment of Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner as the next chief of the OPP.

Blair is asking an Ontario court to force the province's ombudsman to investigate the appointment of Taverner, who is a longtime friend of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The PCs say the decision to fire Blair was made by Sam Erry, deputy minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. The firing was approved by the Public Service Commission.

An interim incumbent will be identified by the ministry.