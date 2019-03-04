Skip to Main Content
OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair fired by Ford government
OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair fired by Ford government

The Ford government has fired OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair.

Blair wants Ontario ombudsman to investigate Ron Taverner appointment as OPP chief

OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair has been critical of Ron Taverner's planned appointment as the next Ontario Provincial Police chief. (Ontario Provincial Police)

The Ford government has fired Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner Brad Blair.

Blair has been a fierce critic of the Progressive Conservatives' appointment of Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner as the next chief of the OPP.

Blair is asking an Ontario court to force the province's ombudsman to investigate the appointment of Taverner, who is a longtime friend of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The PCs say the decision to fire Blair was made by Sam Erry, deputy minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. The firing was approved by the Public Service Commission.

An interim incumbent will be identified by the ministry.

 

