OPP interim commissioner asks ombudsman to investigate Taverner's appointment

The interim commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is calling on the province's ombudsman to investigate "questions of political interference" in the recent appointment of Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner as the OPP's next commissioner.

Brad Blair, who has been leading the force on an interim basis since Vince Hawkes resigned as commissioner on Nov. 2, filed a formal request on Tuesday amid growing concerns about the hiring process, which he claims has "deeply affected the morale of the rank and file."

"It is clear to me that as the current commissioner I must put my service to the OPP ahead of personal ambition in order to repair the apprehension of bias over this process and the potential damage to the reputation of the OPP," Blair wrote in a nine-page letter to ombudsman Paul Dubé.

Taverner, a close friend of Premier Doug Ford's family, was named the OPP's next commissioner last month and will assume his post on Dec. 17, serving a maximum three-year term.

Despite sitting two levels below the rank of deputy chief in the Toronto Police Service, Taverner was tapped by Ford's cabinet at the unanimous recommendation of an independent hiring panel.

"The facts of the hiring process ... raise a legitimate question as to whether the OPP's integrity has been compromised and whether the public can have confidence in and respect for the OPP going forward," said Blair.

Brad Blair, interim commissioner of the OPP, is asking the ombudsman to probe 'politicial interference' in the selection of Taverner. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Just days after Taverner was named to the post, the Ford government admitted it lowered the requirements for the position to attract a wider range of candidates for the job amid controversial reports that the premier had meddled in order to appoint a friend.

The original posting for the next commissioner required interested candidates to hold, at minimum, the position of deputy chief or assistant commissioner. Those requirements were lifted two days later.

"Of the 27 applicants, only four, that I am aware of, did not meet the original threshold requirements," Blair said in the letter.

Ontario Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones maintained last week that Taverner was appointed according to his own merits, and the cabinet's decision was made independently.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has described Taverner as a friend. (Reena Foundation/Facebook)

Ford has also repeatedly stressed his long relationship with Taverner was not a factor in the decision. Taverner is a 51-year Toronto police veteran and is well respected within the service for building relationships with marginalized communities.

Yet Blair contends the hiring process "remains enveloped in questions of political interference" that are eroding the foundations of the OPP.

"I have a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the OPP remains independent," Blair wrote to the ombudsman.

"To have this new command assumed without addressing this matter will cause dysfunction in the service and undermine the command."

I have a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the OPP remains independent. — Brad Blair, OPP interim commissioner

To rectify the problem, Blair suggests delaying Taverner's installation as commissioner until a review can be completed.

"Given the current cloud of perceived bias and inappropriate political interference in the process, it cannot be in anyone's interest to place Supt. Taverner in the position, as it would only serve to undermine command and diminish the public confidence in the OPP," Blair said Tuesday in a joint letter to Jones, the safety minister, and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney.

Groups such as Democracy Watch have also sought other avenues to address concern that Ford interfered in the hiring process and violated the Ontario Legislature's Members' Integrity Act.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of the national organization that advocates for government accountability, requested Ontario Integrity Commissioner David Wake to probe the circumstances behind Taverner's hiring.