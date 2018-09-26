OPP clamp down on seatbelt offenders amid growing number of deaths

Ontario Provincial Police are clamping down on motorists who are not wearing a seatbelt, or are using a seatbelt improperly, amid a growing number of deaths.

So far this year, 34 people who were not buckled up have died on OPP patrolled roads. That's up from 30 fatalities this time last year.

"We just want you to buckle up," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division.

These deaths are "absolutely tragic," he added, noting despite new automotive technology, such as radar systems that arm vehicles with advanced safety measures, seatbelts are still your "first line of defence" during a crash.

"It's the thing that's going to prevent an injury, or reduce an injury, or keep you alive," he told CBC Toronto on Wednesday.

"If you aren't wearing it, many of the other safety systems aren't going to be effective because if you are involved in a crash, your vehicle rolls over, you become ejected, there's nothing that vehicle can do to save you because you're outside of that car."

OPP highway safety division spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt estimates while 93 per cent of people wear their seatbelts, others are taking an unnecessary risk. (CBC)

In 2017, the OPP reported the deaths of 49 people who were not wearing seatbelts.

"Sadly, people still neglect to do the one simple thing that can keep them moving forward," Schmidt said of the restraint system.

Other numbers released indicate that people between 25 and 34 are the worst offenders when it comes to not using seatbelts. Schmidt estimates, however, that 93 per cent of all drivers and passengers wear their seatbelts.

The OPP will be conducting a week-long, province-wide seatbelt enforcement and safety blitz until Oct. 5. A driver charged with a seatbelt offence will face a $240 fine and will be deducted two demerit points.

"Buckle up if you don't want to be a statistic," said Schmidt.