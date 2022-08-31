3 OPP officers charged with manslaughter in death of boy in police shooting

Ontario's police watchdog says it has charged three officers in the shooting death of a one-year-old boy.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had been investigating after it said Ontario Provincial Police officers shot at the boy's father in his car in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., after he allegedly abducted his child on Nov. 26, 2020.

The child, identified by the SIU as 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro, died that day, while the father died of gunshot wounds about a week later.

The SIU says three OPP constables — Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grason Cappus — have each been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence causing death in relation to the boy's death.

"When a tragedy such as this occurs, it affects the families, the community and our whole service. It is devastating when an innocent life is lost during an incident," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a statement Wednesday.

"We thank members of the public who awaited the findings of the SIU, rather than speculating on what occurred. We respect the mandate and responsibilities of the SIU and will not comment further as this matter proceeds through the appropriate court processes."

The SIU says the officers are set to appear in a Lindsay, Ont., court on Oct. 6.

The agency had previously said evidence suggested police gunfire killed both the boy and his father.