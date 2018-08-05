OPP close stretch of road in Caledon after overnight incident involving vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a stretch of road in Caledon after a single vehicle was found on the side of the road.

OPP at the scene have not confirmed a fatality.

The vehicle appears to be burned out and police said it was located in the northbound lanes of McLaughlin Road North.

Caledon OPP Const. Tamara Schubert said police received a call about the incident at 3:45 a.m.

"It was not a collision," Schubert told CBC Toronto on Sunday.

The OPP have closed McLaughlin Road North between Mayfield Road and Old School Road. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

McLaughlin Road North continues to be closed between Old School Road and Mayfield Road. The reopening time of the road is unknown.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is at the scene.

Schubert declined to provide further details, saying police will release more information as it comes available.