Police arrest Mississauga man in series of bank robberies

Police have arrested a 54-year-old Mississauga man in a series of bank robberies from Toronto to Sudbury.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man was arrested last Friday at a hotel in White River, approximately 700 kilometres northwest of his hometown.

Police allege the suspect was involved in over 35 bank break-ins in the Greater Toronto Area, Orillia, Collingwood, Barrie and Huntsville, Ont., among other areas.

Police have charged the man with robbery, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order, among other counts.

He'll be transported to southern Ontario where he'll face other charges, police say.

OPP say police departments in Toronto, York and Peel regions, Orangeville, Barrie, South Simcoe and Sudbury all assisted with this investigation.