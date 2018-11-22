Massive Hearn generating station sold to film company

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has sold off the Hearn generating station to a film company, it announced Thursday afternoon.

The R.L. Hearn Generating Station, located on Unwin Avenue in the Port Lands area, hasn't produced power since 1983, but had hosted major art events like Luminato in recent years.

OPG said Studios of America Limited Partnership, the building's long-term tenant, is purchasing the site. It's unclear how much the land sold for.