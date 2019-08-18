Cars begone! Walkers, cyclists take over roads downtown during Open Streets TO

The car isn't king today.

Pedestrians and cyclists are taking over part of Bloor and Yonge streets on Sunday, during the car-free Open Streets TO event.

Bloor Street is closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Ossington Avenue and Park Road, while Yonge Street is closed to traffic from Bloor to Queen streets.

There are numerous activities lining the streets, including a charity truck pull, a dog walk, a bike ride, a ukulele jam, a skateboard park, yoga classes, dance and improv workshops, and a free blood pressure clinic.

Part of Bloor Street has also been turned into a "pop-up park," with 5,000 square feet of grass lining the road.

Yes! It's true! You can try to pull at truck down the street at Open Streets TO today. Find <a href="https://twitter.com/SecondHarvestCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SecondHarvestCA</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/SaladKingTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaladKingTO</a> on Yonge St today! <a href="https://t.co/rGt24J24r1">pic.twitter.com/rGt24J24r1</a> —@OpenStreetsTO

This is the first of two Open Street TO days, with the next event on September 15.