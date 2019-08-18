Skip to Main Content
Cars begone! Walkers, cyclists take over roads downtown during Open Streets TO
Bloor and Yonge streets partially closed until 2 p.m. Sunday.

CBC News ·
This is a 'pop up park' from last year's Open Streets TO. This year's event is also 'parkifying' part of downtown. About 5,000 square feet of grass is lining the street east of Yonge and Bloor. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

The car isn't king today.

Pedestrians and cyclists are taking over part of Bloor and Yonge streets on Sunday, during the car-free Open Streets TO event.

Bloor Street is closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Ossington Avenue and Park Road, while Yonge Street is closed to traffic from Bloor to Queen streets. 

There are numerous activities lining the streets, including a charity truck pull, a dog walk, a bike ride, a ukulele jam, a skateboard park, yoga classes, dance and improv workshops, and a free blood pressure clinic.

Part of Bloor Street has also been turned into a "pop-up park," with 5,000 square feet of grass lining the road.

This is the first of two Open Street TO days, with the next event on September 15.

