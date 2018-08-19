Grass on Bloor Street? Stretch of main road downtown car-free on Sunday
Open Streets TO creates 'pop up park' near Yonge and Bloor
Part of Bloor Street became a "pop up park" on Sunday, as 5,000 square feet of green space took over the usually-busy Toronto road.
The "park" was part of Open Streets TO, which shut down parts of Yonge and Bloor Streets to cars for much of the day.
People enjoyed the streets on foot and by bike, and there was live music, dance, and activities such as painting, exercise classes and a touch rugby game along the roads.
This year was the first for the "pop up park," which was just east of the Yonge and Bloor intersection. Children played games, there was yoga, and people sat on picnic tables.
Bloor Street was closed to motor vehicles from Montrose to Sherbourne Streets from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m , and Yonge Street was closed from Bloor to Queen Streets.
The Open Streets TO program is now in its fifth year in Toronto.
The second Open Streets this year will be on Sunday, Sept. 16.
What is a park? What is the future of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOparks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOparks</a>? We’re working with <a href="https://twitter.com/OpenStreetsTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OpenStreetsTO</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/ComeAliveOutsid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ComeAliveOutsid</a> to build <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpenStreetsPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpenStreetsPark</a> this morning - join us on Bloor Street to play, relax, and talk about Toronto’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParklandStrategy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParklandStrategy</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpenStreetsTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpenStreetsTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/NDOLFbKukC">pic.twitter.com/NDOLFbKukC</a>—@TorontoPFR