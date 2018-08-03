A long weekend is approaching, Toronto. So here is a look at what's open and closed:

Offices

Many offices around the city will be closed on Victoria Day Monday, including post offices, banks, municipal offices and the Toronto Public Library, which is also closed on Sunday.

Transit

GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Monday, May 20.

The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule on Victoria Day, which means service begins at 6 a.m. on Monday.

There will be no service on Line 3 in Scarborough this weekend, between Kennedy and McCowan due to maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate instead between Kennedy and Scarborough, while Ellesmere, Midland, and McCowan stations will remain closed.

Activities

Museums

May is Museum month! The Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Bata Shoe Museum, Fort York National Historic Site, Hockey Hall of Fame and Casa Loma will all remain open during the weekend and on Victoria Day itself. Please see individual websites for opening times.

The ROM is one of the museums and galleries open all weekend. (Photo: Brian Boyle/Courtesy of ROM)

Attractions

The CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, the Toronto Zoo, and Canada's Wonderland will be open all weekend, including Monday. Check websites for opening times.

The Royal Botanical Gardens are in full bloom this time of the year and will be hosting several activities, including guided tours, magic shows, and heritage walks. Visit the garden's website for more information.

Shopping

Some malls around the city will remain open this weekend. They include:

Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bramalea City Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (11 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sunday)

Malls closed this weekend include:

Fairview Mall.

Scarborough Town Centre.

Yorkdale Mall.

Shops at Don Mills.

Groceries and alcohol

All Beer Store locations and LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day

Most major grocery stores will also be closed on Monday. Call ahead to find out which locations might be open.

Road closures and events

There are several events happening all over the city this weekend, which means there are road closures to be aware of.

Toronto Raptors fans cheer on their team outside Scotiabank Arena. (James Wattie/CBC)

There will be a Toronto Raptors Tailgate and viewing party. Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Boulevard West to the east side of the parking garage at 25 York st will be closed on Friday May 17 and Sunday May 19 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Ribfest is happening at Yonge-Dundas Square this weekend. Some side roads around the square will be closed until Sunday, May 19 at midnight.

The Bathurst Street Festival kicks off on Monday, with Bathurst Street between Wilson Avenue and York Downs Drive closed between 4 a.m. and midnight.