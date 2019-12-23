What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day
Here's a little help with a busy holiday season
Can't keep up with the special holiday hours? We've got you covered.
Here's a round up of what is open and closed in Toronto (and surrounding areas) on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Christmas Eve
Transit
- TTC will run on a regular weekday schedule.
- GO Transit schedule and updates can be found here.
- Wheel-Trans will run all day
Booze
- LCBO: Stores will open at usual hours and close at 6 p.m.
- The Beer Store: Stores will open at usual hours and close at 6 p.m.
Major malls
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Dufferin Mall: open 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Promenade: open regular hours
- Scarborough Town Centre: open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre: open 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: open regular hours
Attractions
- Movie theatres are open.
- CN Tower is open.
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open.
- Ontario Place is open.
- The Bentway is open.
- Evergreen Brickworks: hours vary, check here.
- Most museums are open but hours will vary.
- Canada's Wonderland is closed.
Grocery stores
Most grocery stores are open on holiday hours. Loblaws locations, for example, close at 6 p.m. Rabba Fine Foods locations will stay on their 24/7 schedule throughout the holidays.
Christmas Day
Transit
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
- GO Transit schedule and updates can be found here.
- Wheel-Trans will run all day
Booze
All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.
Major malls
- CF Sherway Gardens: closed.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: closed.
- Dufferin Mall: closed.
- Hillcrest Mall: closed.
- Promenade: closed.
- Scarborough Town Centre: closed.
- Square One Shopping Centre: closed
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre: closed.
- Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Attractions
- Movie theatres are open.
- CN Tower is open.
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open.
- Ontario Place is open.
- The Bentway is open.
- Evergreen Brickworks: hours vary, check here.
- Museums are closed.
- Canada's Wonderland is closed.
Grocery stores
Most major grocery stores are closed but Rabba Fine Foods locations will stay on their 24/7 schedule throughout the holidays.
Boxing Day
Transit
- TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.
- GO Transit schedule and updates can be found here.
- Wheel-Trans will run all day
Booze
Select LCBO locations will run on holiday hours. You can check the hours of the location closest to you here.
Same goes for locations of The Beer Store. Check here to be sure.
Major malls
- CF Sherway Gardens: open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Dufferin Mall: open 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Promenade: open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre: open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre: open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Attractions
- Movie theatres are open.
- CN Tower is open.
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open.
- Ontario Place is open.
- The Bentway is open.
- Evergreen Brickworks: hours vary, check here.
- Many museums are open with varying hours.
- Canada's Wonderland is open.
Grocery store
Most major grocery stores are open, but many will run on holiday hours.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.