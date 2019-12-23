What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day

Can't keep up with the special holiday hours? We've got you covered.

Here's a round up of what is open and closed in Toronto (and surrounding areas) on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve

Transit

TTC will run on a regular weekday schedule.

GO Transit schedule and updates can be found here.

Wheel-Trans will run all day

Booze

LCBO: Stores will open at usual hours and close at 6 p.m.

The Beer Store: Stores will open at usual hours and close at 6 p.m.

Major malls

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dufferin Mall: open 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall: open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Promenade: open regular hours

Scarborough Town Centre: open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre: open 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Mall: open regular hours

Attractions

Movie theatres are open.

CN Tower is open.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open.

Ontario Place is open.

The Bentway is open.

Evergreen Brickworks: hours vary, check here.

Most museums are open but hours will vary.

Canada's Wonderland is closed.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores are open on holiday hours. Loblaws locations, for example, close at 6 p.m. Rabba Fine Foods locations will stay on their 24/7 schedule throughout the holidays.

Christmas Day

Transit

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

GO Transit schedule and updates can be found here.

Wheel-Trans will run all day

Booze

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.

Major malls

CF Sherway Gardens: closed.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: closed.

Dufferin Mall: closed.

Hillcrest Mall: closed.

Promenade: closed.

Scarborough Town Centre: closed.

Square One Shopping Centre: closed

Yorkdale Shopping Centre: closed.

Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Attractions

Movie theatres are open.

CN Tower is open.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open.

Ontario Place is open.

The Bentway is open.

Evergreen Brickworks: hours vary, check here.

Museums are closed.

Canada's Wonderland is closed.

The Bentway Skate Trail, a 220-metre ribbon of ice running under a section of the Gardiner Expressway, will be open over the holidays. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Grocery stores

Most major grocery stores are closed but Rabba Fine Foods locations will stay on their 24/7 schedule throughout the holidays.

Boxing Day

Transit

TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit schedule and updates can be found here.

Wheel-Trans will run all day

Booze

Select LCBO locations will run on holiday hours. You can check the hours of the location closest to you here.

Same goes for locations of The Beer Store. Check here to be sure.

Major malls

CF Sherway Gardens: open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Dufferin Mall: open 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall: open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Promenade: open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre: open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Malls in Toronto, like the Eaton Centre, will be open on Boxing Day. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Attractions

Movie theatres are open.

CN Tower is open.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open.

Ontario Place is open.

The Bentway is open.

Evergreen Brickworks: hours vary, check here.

Many museums are open with varying hours.

Canada's Wonderland is open.

Grocery store

Most major grocery stores are open, but many will run on holiday hours.