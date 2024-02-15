What's open and closed in Toronto this Family Day

Family Day 2024 is Monday, Feb. 19 and while many places are closed, others are open, and there are many events happening around the city.

Toronto drivers should note that this Monday also marks the beginning of having to pay for street parking on statutory holidays.

What's closed

Public services and banks:

Provincial government services.

Schools, libraries.

Banks.

Groceries and alcohol:

Most major grocery stores will be closed. Check with your local store for their holiday hours.

All LCBO locations.

All locations of The Beer Store.

Malls:

CF Fairview Mall.

CF Sherway Gardens.

CF Shops at Don Mills.

Scarborough Town Centre.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Dufferin Mall.

East York Town Centre.

The CN Tower is operating on regular hours Monday and will light up red and white in honour of Family Day. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

What's open

Public transit

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule, with routes starting a 6 a.m.

Canada Post

There will be regular mail collection and delivery. However, UPS will not run deliveries on Family Day.

Drug stores

Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations will remain open. Check with your local store for their holiday hours.

Movie theatres

Major movie theatres are open Monday

Museums and Attractions

Community centres and activities