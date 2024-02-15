What's open and closed in Toronto this Family Day
Family Day 2024 is Monday, Feb. 19 and while many places are closed, others are open, and there are many events happening around the city.
All banks, libraries, and most grocery stores will be closed for the holiday
Toronto drivers should note that this Monday also marks the beginning of having to pay for street parking on statutory holidays.
What's closed
Public services and banks:
- Provincial government services.
- Schools, libraries.
- Banks.
Groceries and alcohol:
- Most major grocery stores will be closed. Check with your local store for their holiday hours.
- All LCBO locations.
- All locations of The Beer Store.
Malls:
- CF Fairview Mall.
- CF Sherway Gardens.
- CF Shops at Don Mills.
- Scarborough Town Centre.
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
- Dufferin Mall.
- East York Town Centre.
What's open
Public transit
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
- The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule, with routes starting a 6 a.m.
Canada Post
- There will be regular mail collection and delivery. However, UPS will not run deliveries on Family Day.
Drug stores
- Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations will remain open. Check with your local store for their holiday hours.
Movie theatres
- Major movie theatres are open Monday
Museums and Attractions
- CN Tower is open its regular hours and will light up red and white in honour of Family Day.
- Ripley's Aquarium will be operating from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo kicks off its month-long celebration for their hand-picked orchid blooms at the greenhouse.
- Royal Ontario Museum admissions will be free for all. The ROM is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing planetarium-inspired domes.
- Art Gallery of Ontario is running free drop-in programs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame is giving kids VIP status and they will be able to see the Stanley Cup for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- High Park Zoo will launch its adventure app that has a scavenger hunt and a mystery to solve.
Community centres and activities
- Most community recreation centres and ice rinks will remain open Monday, including Nathan Phillips Square. Call ahead or visit the city's website for a list of their holiday hours.
- STACKT Market will offer face painting and the Sweet City Food Truck Festival starting in the afternoon.
- Cloverdale Mall is hosting free pickleball from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Woodbine Beach will begin showcasing the 2024 Winter Stations art exhibits. The outdoor installations are set to run until the end of March.