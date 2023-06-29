Canada Day events across Toronto this year will feature outdoor fun, live music and fireworks.

The holiday falls on a Saturday this year, so there could be holiday closures on both Saturday and Monday.

Here's what's open, closed and where to catch Canada Day events and fireworks in Toronto.

Public Transit

All TTC routes will operate on a Saturday schedule on Canada Day and a Sunday service schedule on Monday. On Monday, service will start at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that normally don't operate on Sundays won't run on Monday.

The TTC is adding extra trains and buses on Saturday. With several events happening, the city says there will be adjustments to TTC bus and streetcar service. You can find those on the TTC's website.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Saturday and Monday.

Canada Day Events

City-hosted fireworks displays will take place Saturday night at Ashbridges Bay Park, Centennial Park, Milliken Park and Stan Wadlow Park , all starting at 10:00 p.m.

and , all starting at 10:00 p.m. Nathan Philips Square is hosting a celebration for the first time since 2017 from noon until 6 p.m., including music, family-friendly activities and other performances. There will be no firework displays.

is hosting a celebration for the first time since 2017 from noon until 6 p.m., including music, family-friendly activities and other performances. There will be no firework displays. Thomson Memorial Park will also host a celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a pancake breakfast, music, entertainment and children's crafts.

will also host a celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a pancake breakfast, music, entertainment and children's crafts. Mel Lastman Square is hosting an event from noon to 6 p.m. with roller skating performances, comedy, music, children's crafts, dance lessons and stilt-walking. There will be no firework displays.

is hosting an event from noon to 6 p.m. with roller skating performances, comedy, music, children's crafts, dance lessons and stilt-walking. There will be no firework displays. The Bentway is hosting an exhibit called Moving Forward: Celebrating Chinese Communities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit will display the vibrancy of Toronto's Chinese communities. There will be dancing, singing, face painting and food.

is hosting an exhibit called Moving Forward: Celebrating Chinese Communities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit will display the vibrancy of Toronto's Chinese communities. There will be dancing, singing, face painting and food. East York Canada Day Festival will feature a parade from Dieppe Park to Stand Wadlow Park at 10:30 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m., Stan Wadlow Park will have entertainment, kid activities, an artisan market, food vendors and a beer garden.

Toronto-area Attractions

Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. Ripley's Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. Art Gallery of Ontario will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. Canada's Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. On Saturday, Canada Day fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. On Saturday, Canada Day fireworks will start at 10 p.m. The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. Cineplex theatres are open during regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

Beaches: Toronto's beaches will be open all weekend and most will be supervised from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. People are encouraged to check the status of swim beaches before going.

Outdoor pools: The City's 50+ outdoor pools will operate on a full schedule on Saturday, including supervised wading pools. Residents can check for temporary pool closures here.

Splash and spray pads: Splash pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are activated with push-button features. Caregivers are reminded to supervise children as these are unsupervised water-play areas.

Cultural centres: Toronto's cultural centres will operate under standard weekend hours on Saturday but will be closed on Monday.

Recreation and community centres: Centres will be open throughout the weekend and on Monday.

Golf at municipal courses: Toronto's five municipal golf courses are open on Saturday for those looking to tee off on Canada Day.

Tennis courts: Public tennis courts across the city will have nets up and be available for use throughout the Canada Day long weekend.

Toronto History Museums: All 10 Toronto History Museums sites are open on Saturday, but will be closed on Monday, July 3.

Shopping

The LCBO and most major grocery store chains are closed on Saturday, but open on Monday.

Several major shopping centres will be open on Saturday, while others will be closed for Canada Day.

Most will be open on Monday.

Open on Canada Day:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Square One Shopping Centre.

Vaughan Mills.

CF Markville Mall.

Pacific Mall.

Toronto Premium Outlets.

St. Lawrence Market.

Closed on Canada Day:

Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

CF Sherway Gardens.

CF Fairview Mall.

Bayview Village.

CF Shops at Don Mills.

Scarborough Town Centre.

City and Government Services