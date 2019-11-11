What's open and closed in Toronto on Remembrance Day

While Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, some businesses and government offices in Toronto will be closed on Monday.

Here's a list of what's open and closed throughout the city on Monday:

What's open:

Schools and universities.

All Toronto Public Library branches.

Most grocery stores.

City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week. Emergency services and 311 will remain available.

LCBO stores will open at noon.

Attractions:

CN Tower.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

Royal Ontario Museum.

Toronto Zoo.

Major Movie theatres.

Transit:

TTC operating on a regular schedule. At 11 a.m., the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes. Current and former members of Canada's military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.

GO Transit operating on a regular schedule.

What's Closed:

Government offices.

Banks.

There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post.

Road closures

Old City Hall Service — The following closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday for a Remembrance Day service.

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street West.

Queen Streeet West between Yonge Street and Osgoode Lane

James Street between Queen Street West and Albert Street.

Local access only will be provided on Bay Street, southbound only, from Dundas Street West to Albert Street, with Albert Street temporarily converted to a two-way street.

Queen's Park Service — The following closures will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Queen's Park Crescent East between College Street and Wellesley Street West.

Queen's Park Crescent West between College Street and Hoskin Avenue.

Grosvenor Street between Queen's Park Crescent East and Surrey Place.

Wellesley Street West between Queen's Park Crescent East and Queen's Park Crescent West.