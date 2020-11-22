What's open and closed as Toronto, Peel move into COVID-19 lockdown

As of Monday at 12:01 a.m., Toronto and Peel Region officially move into "lockdown" as Ontario tries to curb the province's steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

The shutdown will last a minimum of 28 days and could result in fines as high as $750 for people caught breaking public-health rules.

Confused about what those rules are? This guide will help.

Here's a list of what's open and closed under lockdown restrictions.

What's open

Schools.

Pharmacies, doctor and dentist offices.

Grocery stores.

Essential services.

Drive-in cinemas.

Indoor and outdoor cleaning and maintenance services are permitted.

Film and television productions are permitted to stay open if they adhere to several conditions.

Real estate agencies.

Veterinary services.

What's closed

Post-secondary institutions move to virtual instruction, with some exceptions, such as clinical training.

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments.

Gyms.

Cinemas.

Horse racing.

Amusement parks and water parks.

Motorsports.

Zoos and aquariums.

Museums, art galleries, science centres.

Photography studios and services.

In-person driving instruction.

In-person personal services including personal shoppers and wedding planners aren't permitted.

Tour and guide services.

What's limited

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants is prohibited. Instead, restaurants can only offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery.

Nightclubs and strip clubs can offer takeout, drive-thru or delivery if they also operate as a food and drink establishment.

Non-essential retail and malls are limited to curbside pickup or delivery only.

No new reservations for short-term rentals are permitted. This does not apply to hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, or student residences.

Libraries are open for curbside, delivery or pick-up.

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are allowed to stay open for permitted activities such as child-care services.

Performing arts facilities are closed to spectators, but are open for rehearsal.

Campsites must be made available only for individuals who are in need of housing, or are permitted to be there by the terms of a full season contract.

Golf courses and driving ranges are permitted for outdoor operation only.

Gatherings and events

No indoor gatherings will be allowed with anyone outside a person's household.

Individuals who live alone can have close contact with one other household.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Religious services, funerals and weddings are limited to 10 people indoors or outdoors.

Virtual and drive-in gatherings, events services, rites or ceremonies are permitted.

Other regions move into red, orange zones

Meanwhile, several other regions identified as hot spots have been moved into the red "control" zone and the orange "restrict" zone.

The following regions are now in the red zone:

Durham.

Hamilton.

Halton.

Waterloo.

York.

The following regions are now in the orange zone:

Brant County.

Huron Perth.

Niagara Region.

Ottawa.

Simcoe Muskoka.

Southwestern Public Health.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Windsor-Essex.

In the red zone, gatherings are confined to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Religious services, weddings and funerals are confined to 30 per cent capacity indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated at a bar or restaurant indoors is 10. Outdoor dining, take out, drive-thru and delivery are all permitted.

Gyms and fitness studios are also permitted to be open with maximum of 10 people indoors.

In the orange zone, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated at a bar or restaurant indoors is 50, with tables of up to four people allowed.

