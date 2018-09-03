What's open and closed on Labour Day

Monday is Labour Day, a legal holiday across Canada that honours organized labour, and there is plenty to see and do in the city on this special day. Check out what's open and closed.

Swimming

What's open:

Splash pads will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, and will remain open through Sept. 16.

Ten of the city's outdoor pools will be open on Monday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Times vary. Check this listing for family and lane swim hours.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools, 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

Grandravine Outdoor Pool, 23 Grandravine Dr.

Heron Park Outdoor Pool, 292 Manse Rd.

McGregor Park Outdoor Pool, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, 59 Forest Manor Rd.

Pine Point Outdoor Pool, 15 Grierson Rd.

Riverdale Park East Outdoor Pool, 550 Broadview Ave.

Sunnyside-Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

West Mall Outdoor Pool, 380 The West Mall

The city's other outdoor pools, and wading pools, closed for the season on Sunday.

All indoor pools will be closed on Labour Day.

Eleven city beaches will be open and supervised on Labour Day from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Check this listing for more information.

Members of the Fort York Guard gather at the national historic site in Toronto that is surrounded by condos.

Attractions

Monday is the last day of the CNE and the grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Labour Day Parade starts at 9:30 a.m., its theme is "Mobilize for Justice," and there will be road closures. The parade this year stands in solidarity with the locked out members of International Alliance Theatrical Stage Employees, Local 58, who have been locked out of Toronto's Exhibition Place. IATSE Local 58 has set up a picket line at the CNE.

Other attractions that are open on Monday include:

Toronto Island Park

Riverdale Farm

Fort York National Historic Site

The Royal Ontario Museum

Canada's Wonderland

Ontario Science Centre

Gardiner Museum

Toronto Zoo

CN Tower

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Hockey Hall of Fame

High Park Zoo

Major movie theatres

​ This bison calf was born in early May at the High Park Zoo. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Shopping malls

Open

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.)

Yorkville Village (55 Avenue Rd.)

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.)

Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Ave. W)

Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr.)

Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.)

Promenade (1 Promenade Cir.)

Closed

Bayview Village (2901 Bayview Ave.)

CF Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard Ave. E)

Dufferin Mall (900 Dufferin St.)

Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough Dr.)

Sherway Gardens (25 The West Mall)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin St.)

What else is closed?

Banks

LCBO and Beer stores

Most grocery stores

Library branches

Canada Post

Government offices

Garbage collection

The TTC is running on holiday service. Go Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.