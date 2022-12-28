What's open and closed in Toronto this holiday season

Would you look at the time? It's already the weekend before Christmas, and that means Toronto's businesses and services are throwing regular hours out the window for the next week and a half.

To help you navigate the holiday schedule, CBC Toronto has compiled a list of what's open and closed, when and where, this season.

Transit

A commuter wearing a mask rests on a TTC streetcar during a significant dump of snow on Jan. 17, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Public transit service shouldn't be too disrupted this holiday season.

GO Transit will run regularly except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, when trains will be on a Saturday schedule .

Meanwhile, the TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, New Year's Day and Boxing Day, with service starting at 8 a.m.

On New Year's Eve, transit will be free from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning. Late evening bus, streetcar, and subway service will continue until 3 a.m., with overnight service then continuing on the Blue Night Network, which operates until 8 a.m.

In other transit news, the Union Station roller rink is closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, but it's scheduled to be open for the remainder of the holidays.

Malls

Shoppers at the Eaton Centre this holiday season. (CBC)

Holiday cartoons tell us the season's not supposed to be about shopping, but sometimes you can't avoid last minute gifts and Boxing Day deals.

Malls will be closed Christmas Day, and most will operate with reduced hours on Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Here are some major shopping centres following that schedule:

Meanwhile, Square One Shopping Centre will operate with regular hours on Boxing Day and Toronto Premium Outlets will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

These sites are closed on New Year's Day:

Many pharmacies will remain open on Christmas Day with reduced hours.

The Distillery District Christmas Market is closed Christmas Day, while St. Lawrence Market is closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

Attractions

Casa Loma lit up on a recent Christmas. (CBC)

There are plenty of activities to take in during your holiday break:

CN Tower, open with reduced hours and services through the holiday season.

and services through the holiday season. Aga Khan Museum, closed on Christmas, but open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the other stat holidays.

Toronto's History Museums, all sites except the Market Gallery are open standard hours on Dec. 24 and from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31.

Ripley's Aquarium is open through the holidays. It closes 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Ontario Science Centre is closed Christmas Day, but otherwise keeping regular hours.

The AGO is closed Christmas Day, and operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Toronto Zoo is open with reduced hours on Christmas Day. It's operating with a regular schedule all other days.

High Park Zoo is open throughout the holidays.

Casa Loma is closed Christmas Day.

Canada's Wonderland's Winterfest is closed Christmas Day.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Government services

City Hall and other government services will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

As you'd expect, City Hall and most municipal government services will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Libraries and post offices will also be closed on those days.

Emergency services and 311 will run uninterrupted.

Recreation

Toronto's outdoor rinks are open daily through the holidays. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Toronto's community recreation centres are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. On Dec. 24 and 31, they'll close at 4:30 p.m. You can contact your local centre here.

The city's 50-plus outdoor skating rinks will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., so long as it stays cold enough out there.

Liquor stores

Beer Stores and LCBOs will be open most days over the holidays. (Katherine Holland/CBC)

LCBOs will have regular hours with the following exceptions:

Dec. 24, stores close at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25, all stores are closed.

Dec. 26, select stores will be open. You can check for the nearest open location here.

Dec. 31, stores close at 6 p.m.

Jan. 1, all stores are closed.

The Beer Store will be open as follows:

Dec. 24, most stores close at 6 p.m. but select stores close at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 25, all stores are closed.

Dec. 26, 98 stores will open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31, most stores close at 6 p.m. but select stores close at 5 p.m.

Jan. 1, all stores are closed.

Select Wine Rack locations will also be open on Christmas Day. Check your local store here.

Grocery stores

Forgot to pick up a tin of cranberry sauce? Here's what to expect from your local grocer:

Dec. 24, most locations open at reduced hours, check your local store.

Dec. 25, most locations closed, but all Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open.

Dec. 26, most locations open at reduced hours, check your local store.

Garbage services

If you haven't stocked up, Toronto's grocery stores will remain open through most of the holidays. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Daytime garbage collection will run as scheduled during the holidays. For nighttime curbside residential and commercial collection, however, there are some changes:

No collection on Monday, Dec. 25.

Monday collection will move to Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Tuesday collection will move to Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Wednesday collection will move to Thursday, Dec. 28.

Thursday collection will move to Friday, Dec. 29.

Drop-off depots and transfer stations will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Christmas tree collection will take place on regularly scheduled garbage collection days in January. Check here for more information.