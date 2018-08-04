Here's what's open and closed on Toronto's August long weekend

If you're staying in town this August long weekend, here's what you need to know about getting groceries, getting around and having fun in Toronto.

What's Open on Monday:

420 LCBO stores across the province.

Select Beer Store locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre and most malls.

Most grocery stores are open, but many will operate on holiday hours.

The Toronto Zoo from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Movie theatres.

Canada's Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ripley`s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's Closed on Monday:

Government buildings.

Banks.

Post offices.

Toronto Public Library branches.

The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule. GO Transit will operate on weekend hours.

Give yourself some extra time to get around downtown on Saturday as the Grand Parade, part of Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival, will close a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Colborne Lodge Drive to Bathurst Street, from 2 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.