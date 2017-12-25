What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

New Year's Day is one of the few times each year most of the city shuts down.

All government offices and banks will be closed. Mail delivery will pause on Jan. 2.

Here's a listing of what else will be open and closed on Sunday, the first day of 2023.

City services

Most City of Toronto services will be closed on New Year's Day, while emergency services will still operate.

All city-run libraries and museums will be closed Jan. 1 and 2. Holiday hours for recreation centres will vary. Check with your local centre for their schedule.

Select outdoor skating rinks may be open and some may offer supervised skating. Check toronto.ca/skate for more information.

Skaters take to the ice at Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto's city hall. (Alan Habbick/CBC)

Since New Year's Day falls on a weekend, the city designates an alternative day for staff to observe the holiday. This year, that day is Monday, Jan. 2.

Those who have their garbage collected on Monday will have it collected on Tuesday instead. Similarly, those who have their bins collected on Tuesday will have it collected Wednesday instead.

Drop-off depots are closed Monday.

Grocery, alcohol stores

LCBO and Beer stores across the province will be closed.

Select grocery stores will be open on New Year's Day. Check with your local grocer for their hours.

Recreation

Art lovers in the city can still hit the major museum spots New Year's Day.

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Aga Khan museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Bata Shoe museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

If art's not your thing, take a stroll at one of Toronto's zoos:

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The High Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverdale Farm will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Movie Theatres

Cineplex Odeon, Imagine, Fox, Revue and the Hot Docs cinemas will all be open.

Pharmacies

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations are open on New Year's Day. Check your local location for information.

Shopping