What's open and closed in Toronto for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Here's your survival guide to what's open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day so you can have a smooth transition into 2019.

City Services

Most City of Toronto services will be closed on New Year's Day, while Emergency Services will still operate on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

There will be no garbage or bin collection on Jan. 1. Collection will resume on Jan. 2.

Drop off depots will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.

For more information on garbage, recycling, and organics collection, visit the city's website.

LCBO and Beer Stores

Select LCBO stores will be open until 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Check your local LCBO location to find times.

All locations will be closed on New Year's Day and resume normal hours on Jan. 2.

Beer store locations will close at 6 p.m. with Beer Xpress Home Delivery ending at 5 p.m.

All stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Skaters take to the ice at Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto's city hall. (Alan Habbick/CBC)

Recreation

Libraries

All Toronto Public Library locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

Rec Centres

Community recreation centres will close by 4 p.m. on Dec.31 and remain closed on Jan. 1.

Museums

All of the city's history museums will be closed on Jan. 1. The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day. The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Skating

Outdoor skating rinks will remain open on both days, but will remain unsupervised. Indoor arenas will be closed on Jan. 1. Visit the city's website for more information.

The Toronto Zoo will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

High Park Zoo

The High Park Zoo is open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Pools

Drop in swimming programs are available, but schedules vary by location. Visit the city's website to learn more.

Most major grocery stores will be closed on New Year's Day. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Movie Theatres

All Cineplex theatres, TIFF Bell Lightbox, Revue Cinema, and Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Food Basics

All food basics locations are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and all stores will be closed on Jan. 1.

No Frills

Holiday hours for No Frills locations may vary by location. Check out the No Frills website to see hours by location.

Loblaws

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours may vary by location. Check out the Loblaws website to see hours by location.

Metro

All stores are open on New Year's Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. except the Lynn Williams St. location which closes at 7 p.m. All stores are closed on New Year's Day except the 444 Yonge St. location. Visit the store's website for more information.

Pharmacies

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations including the location on Wellington street and Queen's Quay are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Check the Shoppers Drug Mart website for information on locations near you.

Rexall location hours may vary by location. Check out their website for more information.

Big Box Stores

Walmart

Most Walmart locations are closed on New Year's Day, except for the Thornhill, Vaughn, Square One, and RIchmond Hill locations which will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the company's website for more information.

Canadian Tire

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day holiday hours may vary by location. Check the Canadian Tire website to find out which location is open closest to you.

Costco

All Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

While some malls are closed on New Year's Eve, some will remain open. (Oxford Properties/Yorkdale.com)

Shopping

While some malls are closed on New Year's Eve, some will remain open.

Square One will be open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall will be open both days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Eaton Centre is open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on New Year's Day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets are open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre is open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Jan. 1.

Fairview Mall is open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Jan. 1.

Yorkdale Mall is open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Jan. 1