What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

It's officially the first day of 2024, a rare time when much of Toronto is shut down before another busy year officially begins.

Here's a list of what's open and closed Monday.

City services

Most city services are closed on New Year's Day, although emergency services still operate.

All city-run libraries are closed. Recreation centres are closed.

Many outdoor skating rinks are supervised and maintained Monday. Others aren't, meaning no one will be clearing away snow, if there is any. The city's website lists which are staffed.

Garbage drop-off depots are closed Monday.

Grocery, alcohol stores

LCBO and The Beer Store are closed.

Select grocery stores are open on New Year's Day. Check with your local grocer for their hours.

Transit

The TTC and Go Transit are running on a reduced Sunday schedule.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Nathan Denette/the Canadian Press)

Recreation

There is still lots to do in Toronto if you're looking to be out and about to kick off 2024.

Here's what's open and closed when it comes to attractions:

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Aga Khan museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Bata Shoe museum will be closed.

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The High Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverdale Farm will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Movie theatres

Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas, the Fox Theatre, the Revue Cinema, and the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema are all expected to be open.

Pharmacies

Many Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations are operating on reduced hours, though some are closed. Check your local location for information.

