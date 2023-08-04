What's open and closed in Toronto this August long weekend

It will be a colourful long weekend in downtown Toronto with Toronto's Caribbean Carnival back for another year, but its grand parade will also lead to road closures on the waterfront ahead of Monday's civic holiday.

Here's a list of what's open and closed during the holiday, plus all the road closures drivers need to know about throughout the weekend:

Attractions:

CN Tower: open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

High Park Zoo: open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Community recreation centres: closed on Monday.

St. Lawrence Market: closed on Monday

Municipal outdoor pools: open Monday.

Watch | Step inside a carnival costume workshop:

A look inside a Scarborough mas camp ahead of Caribbean Carnival weekend Duration 1:07 Mahayah Lochan-Aristide is part of Tribal Carnival and gave CBC Toronto’s Haydn Watters a tour of their mas camp in Scarborough as players made their final preparations.

Road closures:

Downtown traffic will be significantly impacted by the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade this weekend. The following changes will be in effect from Saturday at 12 a.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m.:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive will be closed.

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard will be open to local traffic only.

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street will be closed.

The Westbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp at Jameson Avenue will be closed.

The Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp on Jameson Avenue will be closed.

The Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on ramps from Jameson Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West at British Columbia Road will be closed.

The Westbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Dunn Avenue will be closed.

The Princes' Gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic starting at 1 a.m.

Many streets will also be limited to local traffic only:

Dufferin Street south of King Street West.

Dowling Avenue south of King Street West.

Stadium Road south of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Queens Quay West west of Bathurst Street.

Springhurst Avenue west of Jameson Avenue.

Springhurst Avenue east of Jameson Avenue.

Remembrance Drive.

Southbound and northbound lanes are also closed on the Dufferin Street bridge due to repairs.

There will be extra subway service on lines one and two all day Saturday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Public transit:

TTC routes will operate on their holiday schedule on Monday, while there will be additional transit service for events happening during the weekend:

There will be extra subway service on lines one and two all day Saturday, plus additional streetcar service on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst lines.

A Toronto Caribbean Carnival shuttle bus will go between Dufferin Station and Springhurst/Dufferin Gate Loop.

Several TTC bus and streetcar routes will also be diverting this weekend:

The 80 Queensway eastbound will divert along The Queensway, to Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park Avenue, from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The 307 Bathurst Night Bus southbound will divert along Fleet Street, from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The 504B King will be extended both ways to Dundas West Station, via King Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue, between 6 a.m. and midnight on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The 510 Spadina will turn back at Queens Quay Loop between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The 101 Downsview Park will divert both ways along Sheppard Avenue West to Downsview Park Station from 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 to midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6.

High traffic may also cause delays on the following bus routes, according to the TTC:

The 41 Keele.

The 84 Sheppard West.

The 106 Sentinel.

The 107 York University Heights.

The 108 Driftwood.

On Saturday, GO Transit will be running special weekend GO train service on its Stouffville and Milton lines, as well as extra express GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line.

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule on Monday.

Grocery stores / LCBO / Beer Stores:

Many major grocery-store chains are open on Monday, although some may be operating on reduced hours. Twenty-seven Metro stores across the Greater Toronto Area continue to be closed due to an ongoing employee strike.

Some LCBO stores will be closed on Monday, with others operating on varying reduced hours.

Select Beer Store locations will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls:

CF Eaton Centre: open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium outlets: open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other:

Government offices and Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

There will be no collection or delivery of mail via Canada Post on Monday.



