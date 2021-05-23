Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario youth 12 and up eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting today

Ontarians aged 12 and up can book COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system starting today.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people between the ages of 12 and 18

The Canadian Press ·
In March, Rachel Mendonza, a part-time pharmacy assistant, became one of the youngest people in Ontario to receive a vaccine. Starting May 23, youth 12 and up can now also book in for a vaccination. (Submitted by Rachel Mendonza)

Ontarians aged 12 and up can book COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system starting today.

They can book through the provincial online portal, call centre and through pharmacies offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The age group is becoming eligible a week ahead of schedule.

The province says it made the change at the request of public health units.

Some public health units and pop-up clinics had already started vaccinating youngsters, but the move makes access more equitable across Ontario.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people between the ages of 12 and 18.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now