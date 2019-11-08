Queen's Park war memorial honouring Afghanistan veterans to be completed next fall
A stone from Kandahar Airfield will be part of the memorial
The Ontario government has released design plans for an upcoming memorial at Queen's Park to honour veterans who served in Afghanistan.
While unveiling the design today, Premier Doug Ford said the memorial "will help future generations remember Canada's role in the war in Afghanistan and the 158 Canadian soldiers who sacrificed everything for our country."
The memorial will be located on the south lawn of Queen's Park near the existing Ontario Veterans' Memorial.
One of the prominent features of the memorial is a stone from an Inukshuk created by Canadian soldiers at the Kandahar Airfield.
"I truly believe that the design will touch every veteran who served in Afghanistan, as well as the families of those veterans and the families of our fallen," said retired general Rick Hillier, who chaired a consultation panel on the memorial.
Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
