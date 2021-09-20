Didn't vote in the last Ontario election? Tell us why

If you're an Ontarian who votes, this story isn't for you.

But we would love you to send it to someone you know who doesn't participate in elections.

Some 57 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Ontario's last election, marking the highest turnout in decades (and the highest total number of votes ever). But that still means millions of people in this province didn't make it to the polls.

Here's some of what Elections Ontario data from the 2018 election shows:

In Brampton' s five ridings, just one in two eligible people voted.

The three lowest voter turnouts were in Windsor West (43 per cent), the northern riding of Kiiwetinoong (46 per cent) and Toronto's Humber River-Black Creek (47 per cent).

And even in the riding with the highest voter turnout, Northumberland-Peterborough, only 64 per cent voted.

So in the lead-up to the June 2 election, CBC News is hoping to connect with some of those potential voters who didn't pick a candidate. If that's you, please fill out the survey below and a CBC reporter may follow up, if you're open to that. Here's what we want to know:

Were you unimpressed by the party platforms, didn't feel represented by your local politicians, or just not interested in politics? Did your schedule not allow it?

Has anything changed for you in the four years that have followed — which included a pandemic that saw more people than ever pay attention to the provincial government's powers?

Any reason is valid, we just want to learn more. If you're interested in talking, fill out the form below (your information will remain confidential):