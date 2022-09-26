Ontario opens Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
Recommended wait between shots is 6 months, province says
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
The province made the bivalent vaccine available to its most vulnerable populations earlier this month, but said appointments to receive the new shot would be open to all residents 18 or over as of Sept. 26.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones says getting a booster dose is especially important with the start of the fall and winter respiratory illness season.
The Ministry of Health has said the recommended wait between shots is six months from the last booster dose, but the minimum interval is 84 days.
The province is also opening appointments for children between six months and five years old to receive the new pediatric vaccine from Pfizer, offering an alternative to the Moderna shot in use since July.
New appointments for both adults and children can be booked through the province's online portal, regional public health unit booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health-care providers and pharmacies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?