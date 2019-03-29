Province launching plan to curb suicide 'crisis' at OPP

Ontario is launching new mental health supports for provincial police officers, after more than a dozen have died by suicide in recent years.

Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones says the Ontario Provincial Police are facing a mental health crisis, with 13 officers having taken their own lives since 2012.

The province will partner with the Ontario Provincial Police Association to deliver the program, which will soon be put out for tender.

OPPA president Rob Jamieson says it's a decisive first step in addressing what he calls the largest issue facing both active and retired members.

The OPP launched an internal review after a spate of suicides among its ranks last summer.

Ontario's chief coroner is also looking into the issue, with a review of police suicides across the province after eight active officers and one recently retired officer died by suicide last year.

Where to get help

Canada Suicide Prevention Service

Toll-free 1-833-456-4566

Text: 45645

Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone:

Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Text: TALK to 686868 (English) or TEXTO to 686868 (French)

Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs: