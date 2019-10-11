Students seek judicial review of Ontario plan to allow opt-out of certain fees
The Progressive Conservative government has given students the option to opt out of many supplementary fees that go toward student clubs, newspapers and food banks.
2 groups want judicial review of measures that they say will eliminate important services
An Ontario court is set to hear a legal battle over student fees on Friday.
Such levies are used to run student clubs, newspapers, food banks and support programs.
Two student groups are looking for a judicial review of the "Students Choice Initiative."
The government has said students should have a choice as to which campus services they support.
The student groups say the measures are arbitrary and will force important services to shut down.
