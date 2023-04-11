Content
Ontario rolls out 'ultra low' overnight hydro rate to encourage demand shift

Hydro customers across Ontario can soon choose a new "ultra-low" overnight rate, aimed at people who use more electricity at night, including electric vehicle owners who need to charge their cars.

New rate will be 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, 67% lower than current off-peak rate

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario is introducing a new overnight hydro rate of 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Energy Minister Todd Smith says the new rate will be 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, which is 67 per cent lower than the current off-peak rate.

Energy Minister Todd Smith says the new rate will be 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, which is 67 per cent lower than the current off-peak rate.

If customers choose that plan it will be in exchange for a higher on-peak rate.

Smith says it could appeal to customers who electrically heat their home, charge their electric vehicle overnight or who are shift workers.

He says it's a way to shift demand to a period when it is typically lower and when Ontario produces excess electricity.

Starting May 1, Toronto Hydro, London Hydro, Centre Wellington Hydro, Hearst Power, Renfrew Hydro, Wasaga Distribution, and Sioux Lookout Hydro will offer the new pricing, and all utilities will be required to offer it within six months.

