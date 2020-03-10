Ontario pledges $3M to support Eglinton businesses amid LRT construction, mayor says

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the Ontario transportation ministry has pledged to provide $3 million in funding to support businesses suffering due to ongoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

In a statement on Monday, Tory said he received a letter from Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney confirming that the $3 million would be provided as soon as possible. The letter arrived late Monday, Tory said.

"This commitment by the province is welcome news and I want to thank the minister and her government for continuing to work with the city to address the concerns of residents and businesses directly impacted by this construction," Tory said in the statement.

Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, announced in February that the Eglinton Crosstown LRT would not be completed on schedule. Metrolinx says the LRT will now open well into 2022 rather than in 2021.

Tory said he has made it clear during construction of the Eglinton Crosstown that the project needs to be completed.

"Throughout this process, I have made it known that businesses along Eglinton Avenue need this finished, need support and commuters need the transit," Tory added.

Two councillors who represent wards along the route, Mike Colle and Josh Matlow, say 140 businesses are no longer operating on Eglinton Avenue West due to the impact of prolonged construction, which began in 2013.

According to Tory, Mulroney has also indicated that the ministry and Metrolinx are exploring the idea of opening parts of the Crosstown LRT sooner, before the entire line is completed, to help businesses that have suffered during construction.

In late February, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins had said Metrolinx had "no pool of money" to compensate businesses.

Tory's statement did not say how the $3 million will be distributed among the businesses or whether they will have to apply to receive financial support.

The Eglinton Crosstown, when finished, will include 25 stops along Eglinton Avenue from Kennedy in the east to Mount Dennis in the west. The 19-kilometre route will include a 10 kilometre underground portion between Keele Street and Laird Drive.