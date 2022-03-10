Province announces 30-year transit vision, including plan to connect Ontario Line to Pearson

The province has announced its 30-year vision to enhance transit in southern Ontario — including a plan that would connect the proposed Ontario Line to Toronto's Pearson International Airport — but hasn't laid out details regarding feasibility or cost.

"As we attract more skilled workers to Ontario, we need to build more roads and highways to keep up with population growth," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement issued Thursday.

The plan is focused within the Great Golden Horseshoe (GGH), which extends from Waterloo, Wellington and Brant County in the west, Peterborough and Northumberland in the east, Simcoe County in the north, and Haldimand and Niagara in the south.

The province says the population of that area is forecast to grow from 10 million to 14.9 million by 2051.

The plan — laid out by the Progressive Conservatives a few months before the provincial election — mentions new "conceptual" transit connections.

First, officials say they will build a new east-west line between Burlington and Oshawa. They wouldn't confirm what type of transit system this would be, but said initial plans indicate some sort of light rail system.

The province also plans to create a new transit loop that would connect the proposed Ontario Line to Pearson airport and the Richmond Hill Centre. Asked where this new loop would begin and end, officials didn't provide any details.

The plan also incorporates ways to widen and expand highways 400, 401, 403 and the QEW.

Over the next decade alone, the province plans to spend a projected $61 billion on transit and $21 billion on highways. Part of these costs, officials say, include the recently-announced Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass.

The province hasn't yet released an estimated cost of those projects.