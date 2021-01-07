Ontario preparing to transfer hospital patients out of regions worst-hit by COVID-19

Ontario is telling hospitals to prepare for transferring dozens and potentially hundreds of patients across and even out of regions, as unprecedented numbers of people sick with COVID-19 fill the province's beds.

In a memo dated Thursday and obtained by CBC News, the president and CEO of Ontario Health, Matthew Anderson, lists "actions that hospitals must take immediately … to provide the necessary care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients."

"We need to work as a provincial system at a level never required before," Anderson wrote.

"All hospitals must be ready to accept patient transfers when directed by their regional COVID-19 response structure," he continues.

"This includes accepting patients from other hospitals in and outside your regions."

Hospitals that have intensive care space available are told they must reserve one-third of those beds for transfers from hospitals that have maxed out their ICU capacity.

Ontario has created a COVID-19 critical-care command centre that will manage the transfers of ICU patients between hospitals.

Even in the areas where COVID-19 transmission is at its highest, hospitals are told to continue "time-sensitive" surgeries and procedures, including cancer treatments, transplants as well as cardiac and neurological care.

"This is really going to be quite an unprecedented effort, to do what they call 'load-sharing' to help some of the hospitals that have been really disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Simpson, executive VP medical of Ontario Health.

Simpson said this is a result of the "extreme asymmetry" of COVID-19 in Ontario.

"The fact that some of the Toronto hospitals are right at the brink of being at the edge now, some places like where I am, in Kingston, we've been lucky with relatively low numbers, our hospital has been able to continue, not as affected."

The hospitals are told in the memo to "have a plan in place to appropriately defer non-time-sensitive care, if required."

Ontario's hospitals are projected to have more than 500 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units and more than 1,700 COVID-19 hospitalizations in total by Jan. 24, according to the memo.

"No hospitals should feel they are on their own," Anderson wrote.