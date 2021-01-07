Ontario preparing to transfer hospital patients out of regions worst-hit by COVID-19
'We need to work as a provincial system at a level never required before,' Ontario Health CEO says
Ontario is telling hospitals to prepare for transferring dozens and potentially hundreds of patients across and even out of regions, as unprecedented numbers of people sick with COVID-19 fill the province's beds.
In a memo dated Thursday and obtained by CBC News, the president and CEO of Ontario Health, Matthew Anderson, lists "actions that hospitals must take immediately … to provide the necessary care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients."
"We need to work as a provincial system at a level never required before," Anderson wrote.
"All hospitals must be ready to accept patient transfers when directed by their regional COVID-19 response structure," he continues.
"This includes accepting patients from other hospitals in and outside your regions."
Hospitals that have intensive care space available are told they must reserve one-third of those beds for transfers from hospitals that have maxed out their ICU capacity.
Ontario has created a COVID-19 critical-care command centre that will manage the transfers of ICU patients between hospitals.
Even in the areas where COVID-19 transmission is at its highest, hospitals are told to continue "time-sensitive" surgeries and procedures, including cancer treatments, transplants as well as cardiac and neurological care.
"This is really going to be quite an unprecedented effort, to do what they call 'load-sharing' to help some of the hospitals that have been really disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Simpson, executive VP medical of Ontario Health.
Simpson said this is a result of the "extreme asymmetry" of COVID-19 in Ontario.
"The fact that some of the Toronto hospitals are right at the brink of being at the edge now, some places like where I am, in Kingston, we've been lucky with relatively low numbers, our hospital has been able to continue, not as affected."
The hospitals are told in the memo to "have a plan in place to appropriately defer non-time-sensitive care, if required."
Ontario's hospitals are projected to have more than 500 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units and more than 1,700 COVID-19 hospitalizations in total by Jan. 24, according to the memo.
"No hospitals should feel they are on their own," Anderson wrote.