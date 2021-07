Visitation held Sunday evening for Toronto officer who died in line of duty

Mourners trickled into a funeral home north of Toronto Sunday to pay their respects to a police officer who died in the line of duty.

The visitation for Const. Jeffrey Northrup at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., was open to the public.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory were among those who attended.

Emergency Task Force officers donning grey uniforms and vests also turned out to pay respects.

Investigators have said Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall. A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Northrup's casket will remain in Thornhill until a funeral on Monday at BMO Field in Toronto's Exhibition Place.

The service is not open to the public but will be broadcast live.

At Sunday's visitation, only 15 mourners were allowed in the main reception area at a time due to public health restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.