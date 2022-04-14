What's your top Ontario election issue?

The Ontario election campaign is in full swing, but are the politicians looking for your vote talking about what really matters in your life?

CBC News is looking to speak with Ontarians from all parts of the province about their biggest challenges.

Our goal is to get you some clear answers on where the parties stand when it comes to your top issue, and what they're committed to doing about it if they're elected on June 2.

Are you worried about the cost of living? The state of the province's health care or education systems? How you get around, or what Ontario's environmental future looks like?

No issue is too big or too small, so let us know what's on your mind by filling out the form below: