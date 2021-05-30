Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams will retire June 25.

Williams, who was set to retire months ago but delayed the move because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has held the position for five years. He will be replaced with Dr. Kieran Moore, the health minister's office confirmed in a statement.

Moore, currently the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, is expected to step into the role on June 26.

However, Premier Doug Ford's government will table a motion on Monday to formalize the appointment, according to a news release. Moore is expected to work with Williams as he gets used to the job, starting June 7.

"Moore's years of experience working in public health will be crucial as we begin to gradually lift public health measures," Minister of Health Christine Elliott is quoted as saying in the release.

Moore thanked the government for the "great honour," saying he does not take the responsibilities of the job lightly.

"If appointed… I would remain steadfast in my commitment to fight COVID-19 and I would provide all necessary advice to the government to ensure the health and safety of all Ontarians," Moore is quoted as saying in the release.

Elliott thanked Williams for his service, highlighting "his dedication to safeguarding the health and safety of Ontarians during his many years of service."