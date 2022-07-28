Ontario throne speech set for Aug. 9 as legislators prepare for summer sitting
Queen's Park legislators to debate budget
Ontario's lieutenant governor will deliver a throne speech on Aug. 9.
The government announced the date for Elizabeth Dowdeswell's speech on Thursday.
Her remarks will lay out the re-elected Progressive Conservative government's priorities and will come a day after the legislature convenes.
Legislators are to debate and vote on the provincial budget that was introduced but not passed before the spring election.
Premier Doug Ford has said there will be some small changes to the budget document, including an increase to Ontario Disability Support Payment funding that his party promised during the campaign.
Other political parties are urging the Progressive Conservative government to increase disability payments by a greater amount to help people keep up with the high cost of living.
