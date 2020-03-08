Ontario confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 31

Ontario's health ministry confirmed three news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 31.

The ministry said the new cases include two women in their 40s and 60s and a man in his 60s.

Earlier today, the ministry said in a news release that the woman in her 40s tested positive after she returned from Colorado on March 2.

The woman went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's emergency department, was tested there and was sent home that day. She remains in self-isolation, the ministry said.

In another news release Sunday night, the ministry said a woman in her 60s returned from France on March 2 and presented herself to Scarborough Health Network General's emergency department, in Toronto, on March 7.

It also said that a man in his 60s returned from Washington, D.C. on March 3 and presented himself to North York General Hospital's emergency department, also in Toronto, on March 7.

Both patients tested positive and have since been discharged home, where they remain in self-isolation, the ministry said.

Of the 31 confirmed cases in Ontario, four have been resolved, the ministry added.

"At this time, the virus is not circulating locally," the ministry said in the release.

"However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread."

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide an update on Monday at 3 p.m.

Ontario has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 of all provinces and territories in Canada.

Ontario's health ministry said it is continuing to monitor the situation and it encourages residents to stay informed through credible sources.