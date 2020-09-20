Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, sets new record of 40,127 tests processed in single day
Ontario reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, sets new record of 40,127 tests processed in single day

Ontario reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the province having processed 40,127 tests on Saturday, a new record for a single day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says province continues to expand lab capacity

The province says it has increased capacity at COVID-19 assessment centres and launched several pop-up testing sites in Toronto, Peel region and Ottawa to deal with long lines for testing. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Regions in the Greater Toronto Area make up a majority of the daily case count, with Toronto, Peel and York regions reporting 113, 108 and 38 respectively, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

Elliot said 69 per cent of Sunday's cases are in people under the age of 40. 

The province completed 40,127 tests on Saturday, a record set because the Ontario government has continued to expand lab capacity, Elliott said.

"We're increasing capacity at COVID-19 assessment centres and launching several pop-up testing sites in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to help increase access and cut down wait times," Elliot said. 

Sunday's case count brings the cumulative total in the province to 46,849. Of these cases, around 87 per cent are considered resolved, with 191 cases marked as resolved on Sunday. 

The number of patients in an intensive care units has gone up slightly, with the province reporting 23 ICU cases. The numbers of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators have remained stable, with 63 people in hospital and 10 on ventilators in Ontario right now.

The province has reported one new death from the virus, bringing the total death toll in Ontario to 2,827. 

However, a CBC analysis, using data from local public health units, puts the actual total at 2,866 deaths as of Sunday morning, one more since the last time CBC reported this figure.

