Ontario introducing mandatory technology credit for high school students

The provincial government is bringing in a new mandatory technological education credit for Ontario high school students, the education minister announced Friday.

In a news release, the province said the change will begin with students entering Grade 9 in September of 2024.

"I am proud to announce another step forward to ensure all students learn the critical skills necessary to succeed and get a good paying job," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce, in a statement.

"By requiring students to take at least one Technological Education credit in high school, we are opening up doors and creating new pathways to good jobs in STEM and the skilled trades. All students will benefit from a greater emphasis on hands-on learning experiences and technical skills in the classroom so they can graduate with a competitive advantage in this country."

The province says this new graduation requirement will "expose Ontario students" to at least one course that could "guide them to a future career" in the skilled trades. There are almost 100,000 unfilled skilled trades jobs in Ontario right now, the government says, prompting a push to get more people into those roles.

The technological education curriculum cover a range of sectors, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, and computer technology, among others.

This news comes on the heels of a provincial announcement this week that Ontario will allow students, starting in Grade 11, to transition to full-time apprenticeship programs while still earning a high school diploma.