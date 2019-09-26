When could Ontario schools see a strike? Here's the latest on contract talks for teachers, education workers
Education unions ETFO, OSSTF, OECTA, CUPE are negotiating with school boards and the Doug Ford government
The unions representing Ontario's teachers and education workers are in bargaining with the government of Premier Doug Ford and the province's school boards.
Here's the latest on the status of each union's province-wide contract negotiations, including when each union would be legally allowed to strike.
ETFO
- The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is the province's largest education union, representing 83,000 members, mostly elementary teachers in the public school system.
- Status of contract talks: Negotiations are ongoing.
- Legal strike position: No date set yet when the union could legally strike. Strike votes begin Sept. 30 and continue into October.
- Latest news: Union representing elementary teachers to hold strike vote
OSSTF
- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Teachers Federation (OSSTF) represents 60,000 members, mostly high school teachers in the public school system.
- Status of contract talks: Substantive bargaining is due to begin Sept. 30, and there are more dates scheduled through October.
- Legal strike position: No date, as the union has not taken a strike vote
- Latest news: Teachers' union takes rare step of making its negotiating proposals public
CUPE/OSBCU
- CUPE represents 55,000 school support workers, including clerical staff, custodians and educational assistants, through the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU)
- Status of contract talks: A mediator met with the two sides earlier in September. Fresh talks are scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 in an effort to stave off a work-to-rule campaign due to begin Sept. 30.
- Legal strike position: Sept. 30
- Latest news: Less student supervision, less school cleaning: memo outlines CUPE's work-to-rule plan
OECTA
- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) represents 45,000 teachers (elementary and secondary) in the publicly funded Catholic school system.
- Status of contract talks: Negotiations are ongoing. Meanwhile, OECTA is awaiting a hearing at the Ontario Labour Relations Board on its complaint the Ford government violated provincial labour law by changing class size provisions while bargaining was under way.
- Legal strike position: No date, as the union has not taken a strike vote
- Latest news: Catholic teachers' union files labour complaint over class size changes