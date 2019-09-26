The unions representing Ontario's teachers and education workers are in bargaining with the government of Premier Doug Ford and the province's school boards.

Here's the latest on the status of each union's province-wide contract negotiations, including when each union would be legally allowed to strike.

ETFO

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario ( ETFO ) is the province's largest education union, representing 83,000 members, mostly elementary teachers in the public school system.

Negotiations are ongoing. Legal strike position: No date set yet when the union could legally strike. Strike votes begin Sept. 30 and continue into October.

There are two million students in Ontario's publicly funded education system. (CBC)

OSSTF

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Teachers Federation ( OSSTF ) represents 60,000 members, mostly high school teachers in the public school system.

Substantive bargaining is due to begin Sept. 30, and there are more dates scheduled through October. Legal strike position: No date, as the union has not taken a strike vote

CUPE/OSBCU

CUPE represents 55,000 school support workers, including clerical staff, custodians and educational assistants, through the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU)

A mediator met with the two sides earlier in September. Fresh talks are scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 in an effort to stave off a work-to-rule campaign due to begin Sept. 30. Legal strike position: Sept. 30

The unions represent thousands of teachers and other workers, including educational assistants, clerical staff and custodians. (CBC)

OECTA