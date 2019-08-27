New Ontario teachers will have to score at least 70% on math tests, government memo says

New teachers in Ontario will soon have to pass a math test by scoring at least 70 per cent.

A memo from the deputy education minister obtained by The Canadian Press and CBC says the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) — which does the standardized testing for primary and secondary students — will develop the test.

"The new math proficiency test will enhance teacher confidence and sense of efficacy in teaching mathematics, which will help ensure that students are better prepared for success in all aspects of their lives," the memo reads.

It will be in place starting this academic year for any prospective teachers applying for registration with the Ontario College of Teachers on or after March 31.

The memo states there will be no fee to write the test the first time, but a fee will be charged for additional attempts. There is also no limit on the number of times a person can take the test.

Current teachers aren't required to take the test, but they can voluntarily.

The memo from Nancy Naylor says the test will include both math questions based on elementary and secondary school concepts, and questions on math assessment, planning and facilitating student learning.

"This approach builds confidence that teachers are well prepared for teaching the mathematics curriculum, regardless of the grade assigned," reads the memo.

Last August, the EQAO said math test scores among public elementary students in Ontario had been decreasing over the last five years.

The latest results are set to be released Wednesday.